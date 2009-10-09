Ratings: Hits Keep Coming For TBS' MLB Division Series Coverage

The 2009 Major League Baseball Division Series on TBS posted more impressive ratings for the network Thursday after a strong opening night of postseason action.

The first two days of postseason coverage averaged a 3.1 household rating and 4.5 million viewers, both 15% increases over the 2008 numbers. The past three days, which featured the American League Central Division tiebreaker game on Oct. 6, in addition to the first two days of postseason action, have scored TBS its most-watched primetime ratings all year.

St. Louis continued to be a powerhouse MLB market, as Game 2 of the Cardinals/Dodgers series (won by Los Angeles 3-2) averaged an 18.3 rating in the market, the highest-rated of the six MLB cities in action last night. The Phillies, who lost to Colorado 5-4 in Game 2 Thursday, averaged a 15.2 rating for Game 2 in the Philadelphia market. Game 1 of the Red Sox/Angels series (won by Los Angeles 5-0), earned a 13.2 in Boston and an 8.0 in Los Angeles.

Through two days, the postseason has seen significant growth across all key demos, with the biggest increase (19%) coming among men 18-34, with 690,000 tuning in. Among adults 18-49, viewership is up 9% to 2 million.