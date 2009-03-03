Ratings: 'The Girls Next Door' Delivers For E!

The fifth season finale of The Girls Next Door delivered the best ratings for a series on E! since The Anna Nicole Show in 2002.

The finale was also the most-watched episode in the series’ history, drawing a 1.8 household rating and 2.2 million viewers. It also delivered its best ever rating among P-18-34, P-18-49, F18-34 and F18-49. That is a 47% improvement in the 18-49 demo from the previous series high, and an 89% improvement in the F18-34 demo the network targets.

The Girls Next Door follows the lives of a number of ladies living at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The season finale was the last episode for many in the cast, with new women taking their place next season, and one, Kendra Wilkinson, getting her own spinoff on E!