Ratings Up in First Week for New Paramount Net

The Paramount Network, Viacom’s Spike network rebranded to be a premium entertainment channel, racked up higher ratings in its first week on the air.

In primetime, Paramount said it was up 93% in adults 18 to 49 and 85% in total viewers compared to last quarter. Spike’s ratings dropped 24% last year.

Spike has been aimed at men, while Paramount is aiming for a more balanced audience. Viewing by women 18 to 49 was up 82% last week compared to last quarter.

The premiers of Paramount’s original miniseries Waco drew a 101 ratings among adults 18-49 and 1.9 million total viewers. The show was simulcast on CMT, totaling 2.4 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating.