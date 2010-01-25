Ratings: Conan's Last 'Tonight Show' Draws 8 Million

Conan O'Brien left The Tonight Show on a high note -- in more ways than one.

Not only did Conan welcome three great guests to his show in Steve Carell, Tom Hanks and Neil Young, but he got Will Ferrellto send him off with an off-tune but very fun rendition of "Freebird." Who knew Conan could wail on the guitar like that?

But in addition to all the fanfare and heartfelt speeches, the show brought in monster ratings and the monster ratings carried over into Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

