Ratings: Bravo Benefits From 'Housewives' Duo

Viewers were fairly desperate to watch Bravo's housewives last night.

The premiere of the second season of the network's The Real Housewives of New York City scored significant gains over the series premiere. The Feb. 17 installment averaged 1.64 million viewers, almost doubling the 824,000 who tuned in the show's debut, according to Nielsen Media Research fast nationals data. Among the advertiser-coveted adults 18 to 49, the show garnered 1.23 million watchers, 86% amelioration from 659,000 for the series starter.

