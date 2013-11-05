Rather Won't Participate in CBS Kennedy Retrospective

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather, who reported from Dallas Nov. 22,

1963, on the assassination of JFK, including the first CBS report that

the president had died of his wounds, won't be appearing on the network

in the run-up to the 50th anniversary of the shooting, except in archival footage.

Rather

will appear on NBC on Nov. 22, the 50th anniversary of the event, and

was interviewed for a segment of CNN's "The Sixties" docuseries that

will also air on Nov. 22. Rather, who has a show on AXS TV, Dan Rather

Reports, has been in Dallas at Dealey Plaza this week taping an hour

special to air Nov. 18, according to a spokesperson. He will recount his

boots-on-the-ground experience covering the assassination.

But CBS' outline of its coverage plans made no mention of Rather.



CBS

would not comment on his absence from any retrospective coverage on the

network, though he could appear in archival footage, a CBS source said.

Rather told the AP he had not been asked by CBS to participate. A CBS

spokesperson would not comment on whether any Rather footage would be

used or, if not, why not.



But Rather and CBS have not been on

the best of terms since Rather was forced to step down from his anchor

post in March 2005 in the wake of a 60 Minutes piece about George

W. Bush's National Guard service that relied on documents determined to

be forged. Rather later sued the network - unsuccessfully - for breach

of contract for the limited amount of time he spent as a 60 Minutes

contributor, essentially where CBS moved him after taking him off the

evening news, before eventually exiting the network after 44 years.