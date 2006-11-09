Rather Staffs Up at HDNet

Dan Rather has tapped five familiar faces and veteran broadcast journalists to join him at HDNet, Mark Cuban's high-definition TV service, to work on his new investigative program, Dan Rather Reports.

Joining Rather, executive producer and global correspondent, are Janice Tomlin, formerly of 60 Minutes, who will be senior producer, based in Dallas; Dana Robertson, also an ex-60 Minutes producer, to producer on Dan Rather Repports; CBS News producer and researcher Toby Wertheim, who will be director of research; David Small, whose resume includes, yes, CBS, as well as A&E's Biography, joins as an editor, as does Sarah Josephson, formerly with ABC News' 20/20 and Nightline.

Tomlinson's resume also includes work on ABC's 20/20.

The new series premieres next week (Nov. 14).