Ratchman Joins Univision as Executive VP of Content Distribution

Univision Communications said Eric Ratchman has joined the media company as executive VP, content distribution.

Ratchman, previously senior VP of global distribution strategy and business development for Disney Media Networks, will report to Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution for Univision.

“Eric has more than a decade of experience in global content distribution strategy and business development. His background and expertise will add tremendous value as we continue to expand UCI’s growing portfolio of brands accessible anytime, anywhere,” O’Connor said. “Eric will play an integral role in evolving our relationships with both new and longstanding distribution partners and will be instrumental in negotiating critical distribution agreements for UCI’s stations, networks and content.”

Before joining Disney, Ratchman was with Accenture. He began his career as a business analyst for the cancer diagnostics business team at Abbott Laboratories.

“As Univision expands its content portfolio, it is also important to deliver our content in ways that best suit our loyal viewers -- across platforms and on any device, which will help us to deepen our already strong ties to the dynamic, influential and rapidly-growing Hispanic and multicultural community,” Ratchman said.