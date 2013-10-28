Randy Freer Promoted to President & COO of Fox Networks Group

Fox has promoted Randy Freer to president & COO of Fox Networks Group, it was announced Monday.

Freer, who had been copresident & COO of Fox Sports Media Group with Eric Shanks, will now oversee revenue, distribution and operations in addition to his current role with sports rights acquisitions. Shanks will assume the sole presidency of Fox Sports Media Group.

In connection with the appointment, the following executives will now report to Freer: Michael Biard, president, distribution, Fox Networks; Toby Byrne, president, national ad sales, Fox Broadcasting Company, FSMG; Lou LaTorre, president, advertising sales, Fox Cable Entertainment Networks, Fox Hispanic Media Group; and Kyle Sherman, executive VP, Home Team Sports.

"Randy is an outstanding executive and having played a key role in growing our powerhouse television sports business, he brings impressive skills as both an operator and builder of businesses," said Peter Rice, chairman & CEO. "He will be a key partner for me in overseeing and driving continued growth of our global channels business which spans nearly 400 channels in 200 countries."