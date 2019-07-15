Randi Clarke Lennon Joins ‘Tamron Hall’ as Director

Randi Clarke Lennon is joining syndicated daytime show Tamron Hall as director. The show begins Sept. 9. Clarke Lennon comes from CBS This Morning, where she has directed since the show launched in 2012.

She began as associate director on CBS This Morning predecessor The Early Show in 2008 and has directed specials such as inaugurations, election coverage and presidential town halls for CBS News.

Prior to joining CBS News, Clarke Lennon was an associate director on The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, Last Call with Carson Daly and CNBC’s On The Money. She was also an associate director at Food Network and CBS Sports, and worked on Dateline and The View.

Tamron Hall will broadcast from New York and will offer a mix of live and taped shows. Hall was an anchor on MSNBC and co-host on the Today show’s 9 a.m. hour.

She and Bill Geddie are executive producers on the new show.