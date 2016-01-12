Rand Paul to Make 'Daily Show' Appearance

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has said he would spend the next couple of days protesting his exclusion from the Jan. 14 Fox Business News presidential debate main event—he is on the undercard—will make his first appearance on The Daily Show this week.

Comedy Central said Paul would appear Jan. 13, the day before the debate, in which Paul has said he will not appear in protest.

Paul is using what he considers a snub—the main event lineup was determined by the top six in an average of national polls—to try and raise money.

"If you are frustrated or angry with the media tonight, show them we are a top tier campaign by donating $10 here: http://cash.me/$RandPaul" he tweeted.