Rancic Back as ‘E! News’ Co-Host

Giuliana Rancic returns to her co-host role at E! News on E!. She’ll be on the program at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., covering the day’s main pop culture stories.

Rancic first joined E! News as correspondent in 2002 and co-anchored the program from 2005-2015. She will join co-host Jason Kennedy beginning September 4th.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News,” said John Najarian, executive VP and general manager, news & digital, E!. “While E! News has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women.”

Rancic was part of E! News’ multi-platform coverage of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” said Rancic. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

E! News airs in more than 160 countries. It is produced by E! Entertainment Television and Jennifer Lavin is the executive producer.

Rancic will continue as co-host of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet.

E! is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.