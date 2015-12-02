‘Rambo’ Project in Works at Fox

A series based on the film franchise Rambo has been picked up by Fox. Sylvester Stallone, star of the Rambo movies, is an executive producer along with Jeb Stuart and Avi Lerner.

It’s not known if Stallone will appear in the series.

Entertainment One (eOne), in partnership with Millennium Films, is producing the project, a one-hour drama titled Rambo: New Blood. Carrie Stein, executive VP of global production at eOne Television, is overseeing Rambo for the studio.

According to Fox, the series “pays homage to the original Rambo films” and will explore the complex relationship between Rambo and his son, an ex-Navy SEAL.

The first John Rambo movie, First Blood, debuted in 1982 and spawned three more in the series. Stallone played a troubled Vietnam veteran called on to carry out dangerous mercenary operations.