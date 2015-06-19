Ralph Roberts Dies

Related: NCTA's Powell: Roberts Impact Will Live On

Comcast founder and chairman emeritus, Ralph Roberts, died of natural causes last night in Philadelphia, the company said in a statement. He was 95.

He is survived by Suzanne Roberts, his wife of over 70 years.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by four of his children and their spouses: Catherine R. Clifton and Anthony A. Clifton, Lisa S. Roberts and David Seltzer, Ralph Roberts Jr. and Kim Roberts, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts and Aileen K. Roberts and Diane Roberts, widow of Ralph and Suzanne’s son Douglas Roberts, who passed away in September 2011. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren.

