Rainbow Calls It "Miller Time"

Rainbow Media's video-on-demand network Sportskool is promoting new instructional programming from skiing champ Bode Miller by declaring the months of January and February to be "Miller Time," a somewhat ironic gesture considering the criticism Miller faced over his partying during the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

Sportskool, which was originally launched in Cablevision's cable properties and now reaches some 22 million digital cable homes, began offering instructional segments from Miller, the 2005-2006 overall World Cup champion and a two-time Olympic medalist, last winter. For this season, the VOD network has added 90 minutes of fresh content, including one-on-one interviews with Miller and instruction, strategy and conditioning tips. It is promoting the new Miller fare through Sportskool's user interface, through its Website, and through normal commercial spots that will run during linear networks carried by Sportskool's cable affiliates. Some of the video segments, such as in-depth coaching on skiing elements like pole plants and carving, are also available online.

In addition to Miller, who has enjoyed a strong start to the current World Cup season, other athletes featured on Sportskool include soccer superstar Mia Hamm, baseball legend Tony Gwynn, NBA pro Grant Hill, Stanley Cup champion Peter Forsberg, and skateboarding pioneer Mike Vallely.

