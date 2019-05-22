Rahm Emanuel Signs With ABC News

Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor, has joined ABC News as an on-air contributor. Emanuel departed City Hall May 20 as Lori Lightfoot was named mayor of Chicago.

Emanuel, who is 59, started as mayor in 2011. He was previously White House chief of staff from 2009-2010, under President Barack Obama, and was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Illinois, prior to that.

ABC News did not specify Emanuel’s role at the network.

Emanuel also signed on to be a contributing editor at The Atlantic. The magazine said it would be the “primary home” for Emanuel’s stories.