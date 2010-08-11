RadioHosts to Take their Shot on ‘Live'

Radio

listeners are choosing next week's guest hosts of Disney-ABC's Live

with Regis and Kelly.

With

Kelly Ripa headed off on vacation, the producers of Live decided to find

some female radio personalities to fill in for her during the week of Aug.

17-20.

The

contest was announced during the show on June 22, and producers were quickly

flooded with nominations. After looking at Web links and videos, the

show's producers narrowed it down to their top 100 choices, who were

asked to send in video and audio tape of themselves. Like any casting session,

producers evaluated who they thought looked and sounded the best on TV and

selected ten finalists.

"The

radio people went crazy for this," says Live's Executive

Producer Michael Gelman. "They would all love their big break."

Four of

those ten are going to get that break, with the show announcing on Thursday

(Aug. 12) who viewers selected from these choices:

Andrea Hiland, KMLE Country 108,

Phoenix;

Anji Corley, 95.5 WPGC,

Washington, D.C.;

Ashley Greco, Z103.5, Toronto,

Ontario, Canada;

Carolina Bermundez, nationally

syndicated co-host of "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show;"

Jayde Donovan, XL 106.7, Orlando,

Fla.;

Jenn Hobby, Q100, Atlanta;

Kim Iverson, nationally

syndicated host of "Your Time with Kim Iverson;"

Kristin Cruz, KOST 103.5, Los

Angeles;

Malikha Mallette, Power 105.1,

New York;

Shannon Murphy, Channel 955,

Detroit.

It was

up to the ten finalists to run their own marketing campaigns to encourage

listeners to go online and vote at LiveRegisand Kelly.com. Deejays are using

everything in their power to campaign for themselves, including talking up the

show on-air and promoting via their Facebook pages.

"It's

really up to them how hard they want to go for this," says Gelman.

The

winners will get their shot at proving that they should host their own TV

talkers, and they'll have one of TV's smoothest talkers, Regis

Philbin, to help her through it.

"Regis

is the master of live TV," says Gelman. "There is a certain danger

in doing this on live TV but that's what makes it fun."

Should

the ever-perky Kelly Ripa be threatened? "Um, no," says Gelman.

"I think she'll be enjoying her time at the beach."