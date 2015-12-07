Rachel Smith Upped at Bravo

Rachel Smith, VP of current production for NBCU's Bravo, has been named senior VP.

She is currently overseeing two new iterations of the Real Housewives franchise, Potomac and Dallas, and new travel doc series Tour Group, all for 2016 debuts. She will continue to report to Shari Levine, executive VP, current production.

She already oversees The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Don’t Be Tardy, Newlyweds: The First Year, and Manzo’d With Children.

“Rachel’s innovative approach to storytelling and ability to create groundbreaking, high-quality programming has made her an invaluable asset to the production team,” said Levine of the promotion. “She continues to be instrumental in producing brand defining content that helps Bravo rank as a Top Ten cable entertainment network.”

Before joining Bravo, Smith was VP of original production at BBC America. She joined Bravo in 2013.