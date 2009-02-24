Rachel Maddow, Suze Orman Among the Winners of AWRT’s Gracie Awards

A broad group of anchors, personalities, and actors including Rachel Maddow and Suze Orman are among the winners of this year’s 34th Gracie Awards presented by American Women in Radio & Television.



Other winners include Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, comedian Kathy Griffin, actress/singer Miley Cyrus, and Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay along with nearly 50 other recipients.



Program winners include Lifetime’s Every Woman Counts, Telepictures’ The Bonnie Hunt Show, Style Network’s Ruby, ABC’s Samantha Who? and Oxygen’s Who Cares About Girls?



The awards are given each year to outstanding programming created for and by women throughout the fields of media and entertainment.



“The power of this year’s Gracie Award winners showcase how vital a role women in the industry continue to have,” said Sylvia Strobel, Esq., chair of the AWRT in a statement. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on them and debut the new web site in conjunction with their recognition.”



This year’s awards are being held June 3 at the Broadway Ballroom of the New York Marriott Marquis in Manhattan.



The AWRT will be announcing the local market, public, and student Gracie Award winners later on in the week.