Rachel Maddow to Host Election Night on MSNBC
Rachel Maddow will host MSNBC's all-night Decision 2012
coverage on Nov. 6 starting at 6 p.m., the network announced Friday. Chris
Matthews, Rev. Al Sharpton, Lawrence O'Donnell, Ed Schultz and Steve Schmidt
will join her in New York.
Additionally, Chuck Todd will contribute insight on numbers
and battleground states, Tamron Hall will provide exit poll results, Melissa
Harris-Perry will report from Obama campaign headquarters in Chicago and Chris
Jansing from Romney headquarters in Boston.
Election Night contributors include Alex Wagner, Chris
Hayes, Ezra Klein, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, Washington Post's Eugene
Robinson, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, former Gov. Ed Rendell, Huffington Post's
Howard Fineman and CNBC's John Harwood.
MSNBC's coverage will begin on Nov. 6 with Way Too Early and Morning Joe live from Democracy Plaza at 30 Rock, with Todd joining
Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist for Election Day coverage
from 9 a.m. to noon.
Coverage will continue the morning of Nov. 7 with Way Too Early and Morning Joe live from studio 8H at 30 Rock to offer an election
recap in front of a studio audience. MSNBC will also air a full primetime
lineup on Sunday, Nov. 4 before the election.
