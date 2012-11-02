Rachel Maddow to Host Election Night on MSNBC

Rachel Maddow will host MSNBC's all-night Decision 2012

coverage on Nov. 6 starting at 6 p.m., the network announced Friday. Chris

Matthews, Rev. Al Sharpton, Lawrence O'Donnell, Ed Schultz and Steve Schmidt

will join her in New York.

Additionally, Chuck Todd will contribute insight on numbers

and battleground states, Tamron Hall will provide exit poll results, Melissa

Harris-Perry will report from Obama campaign headquarters in Chicago and Chris

Jansing from Romney headquarters in Boston.

Election Night contributors include Alex Wagner, Chris

Hayes, Ezra Klein, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, Washington Post's Eugene

Robinson, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, former Gov. Ed Rendell, Huffington Post's

Howard Fineman and CNBC's John Harwood.

MSNBC's coverage will begin on Nov. 6 with Way Too Early and Morning Joe live from Democracy Plaza at 30 Rock, with Todd joining

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist for Election Day coverage

from 9 a.m. to noon.

Coverage will continue the morning of Nov. 7 with Way Too Early and Morning Joe live from studio 8H at 30 Rock to offer an election

recap in front of a studio audience. MSNBC will also air a full primetime

lineup on Sunday, Nov. 4 before the election.