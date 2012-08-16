RachelMaddow, Chris Matthews to Host MSNBC Convention Coverage

MSNBC is

planning 20 hours a day of live coverage during the 2012 political conventions,

with primetime coverage to be hosted by Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews, the

network announced Thursday.

The net's

coverage will begin at 5:30 a.m. daily with Way

Too Early and Morning Joe from

Tampa on Aug. 27-31 and Charlotte on Sept. 4-7. Daily Rundown hosted by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell Reports will be live from the convention halls and Hardball with Chris Matthews will

broadcast from an outdoor set in both cities.

Primetime

coverage from will run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Matthews anchoring from the convention

cities and Maddow in the New York studio, joined by Ed Schultz, Lawrence O'Donnell,

Al Sharpton, Chris Hayes and Steve Schmidt.

Alex Wagner,

Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Steele, Ezra Klein, Howard Fineman, Ed Rendell

and Eugene Robinson will contribute.