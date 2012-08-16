RachelMaddow, Chris Matthews to Host MSNBC Convention Coverage
MSNBC is
planning 20 hours a day of live coverage during the 2012 political conventions,
with primetime coverage to be hosted by Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews, the
network announced Thursday.
The net's
coverage will begin at 5:30 a.m. daily with Way
Too Early and Morning Joe from
Tampa on Aug. 27-31 and Charlotte on Sept. 4-7. Daily Rundown hosted by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell Reports will be live from the convention halls and Hardball with Chris Matthews will
broadcast from an outdoor set in both cities.
Primetime
coverage from will run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Matthews anchoring from the convention
cities and Maddow in the New York studio, joined by Ed Schultz, Lawrence O'Donnell,
Al Sharpton, Chris Hayes and Steve Schmidt.
Alex Wagner,
Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Steele, Ezra Klein, Howard Fineman, Ed Rendell
and Eugene Robinson will contribute.
