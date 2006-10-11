Rachael Ray Tops Q Scores

New talk show host/chef Rachael Ray recorded the top likability score according to Marketing Evaluations Inc.’s Q Score measure of popularity/recognition. The category was hosts, moderators announcers, commentators and DJ’s.

Ray, who also hosts shows on Food Network, was number one, followed by ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host Ty Pennington in the number-two slot. Oprah came in at number six, and Food Network’s Emeril Lagasse was number eight.