QVC Taps SES Americom for HD Transport

Satellite operator SES Americom is providing the satellite transport for QVCHD, the HD home shopping channel West Chester, Pa.-based QVC launched late last month.

QVCHD, which has yet to announce any formal carriage agreements for the new service with cable or satellite operators, is the latest addition to SES Americom’s “HD-PRIME” satellite platform and is transmitting from the AMC-11 bird.

Other programmers that distribute their HD channels with SES include A&E Television Networks, Discovery Communications, MTV Networks, NBC Universal, PBS and Scripps Networks.

“We are excited to collaborate with QVC, one of the most recognized brands in the consumer and broadcast markets, to help elevate and differentiate its brand through the first HD offering of any multimedia retailer,” said Bryan McGuirk, SES Americom’s president of media and enterprise, in a statement. “As consumer demand for HD programming continues to increase, we offer broadcasters and cable operators the most robust, reliable and customizable HD offering for their customers.”