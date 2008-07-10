QVC Preps Designers Special
By B&C Staff
QVC is about to get a temporary merchandising makeover.
A two-hour live charitable designers’ sale July 26 will present upscale apparel and accessories in a fund-raiser for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
The shopping network will offer products from the following designers at a big discount from manufacturers’ prices: Felix Rey, Invicta (watches), Dennis Basso, Vincent Longo, Harry Slatkin, Laura Geller and Peter Thomas Roth.
QVC Presents Super Saturday Live will originate as a live remote from the upscale Hamptons resort area outside of New York for the second year, and it is the 11th year of this charitable sale event.
