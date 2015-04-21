Quincy Broadcasting Stations Dark on DirecTV

About a dozen stations in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and West Virginia owned by Quincy Newspapers went dark to DirecTV customer Monday night after the companies failed to reach a retransmission consent agreement.

According to DirecTV, the dispute centers around pricing – it claims Quincy Newspapers is asking for more than three times its old rate. Quincy claims that the stations went dark after an extension to its carriage agreement expired while the parties were negotiating. In a statement, Quincy said it is “in contact with DirecTV and are working hard to resolve the matter.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.