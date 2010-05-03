QuietlyDancingTo the Top

He may not get the notoriety of a Ryan Seacrest or a latenight

personality, but Tom Bergeron is happy to quietly

be one of the biggest hosts on television. And as Dancing

With the Stars enjoys unprecedented success against TV

death star American Idol, he spoke with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego about his show and the

competition. Following is an edited transcript

of that conversation.







Let's talk about Dancing With the Stars

and its monster ratings. How competitive

is ABC against American Idol?

We're certainly thrilled. My sense is that we're

more realistic. I look at what's happening as a

sort of convergence of events.

Idol is having the season we had last season,

which is everything's just a little out of phase,

not quite working. Simon's got one foot out the

door, Ellen's getting her bearings, Ryan is overcompensating,

the [contestant] lineup is being

attacked for not being great.

Last season we had too many spray-tanned

bodies, and the number [of contestants] you'd

know immediately wasn't quite as high. [This

year] we lucked out with a really good cast. A

lot of things are falling right for us. And it just

seems that Idol is having one of those seasons where it's not going as well for them.



Would you like to be the show to unseat

Idol?



Yeah, you know it's great. We're happy to enjoy

it as long as it lasts, but they could come roaring

back next season. Personally, I'm loving it. I get

a kick out of the fact that it's probably making

them a little crazy. But also American Idol is like

an 800-pound gorilla, and you don't want to

poke it too much because they could just come

back. Look, if they're having our season nine,

next year they could have our season 10.



Do you think you will beat them in the

demo this year?



No.

Next season?



No, unless they keep trending downward,

which I'd be really surprised to see. I think

they'll always have the demo edge, because our

show just tends to skew older.



Who would you put in Simon's seat after

he leaves?



I'd look at one of the reasons we're successful.

We went back to basics. I think comedy works

best in threes. So does judging. I would call

Paula. Let's see if we can get back to where we

were because I think they're just getting further

away from that.

How do you think Ellen's doing?



I haven't watched it. I think Ellen is a remarkable

entertainer. I kind of scratched my

head about why she's on a singing-competition

show. I think they need to have people

who--and again, this is just me if I were the

hypothetical executive producer--have colorful

personalities with a background in the competition

discipline.



You will probably be up against TheX

Factor.What do you make of that?



If Simon gets Paula, which I would do if I were

him, I'd be curious to see it. I think that's going

to be a formidable competition, because you just

want to see what Cowell's going to do. People

will tune in for the first week or two and make a

decision based on, "OK, is this basically Cowell

doing Idol with extra acts, or is this something

new and fresh?" But don't underestimate the

guy. This is what he did in England.



I see a lot of coverage of Ryan Seacrest

and what he's doing, compared to you.

Does that bother you?



No. I think part of it is I'm 20 years older than

he is and that's not a real hunger for me. I'm

on--hate to say it, Ryan--the #1 show on

television; sorry about that [laughs]. I don't

need more people to recognize me in the supermarket.

I've been a broadcaster since I was

17, so to be in my 50s and have this kind of

moment happening, I have no complaints.

And I give him all the credit because he's

putting in the hours. And he has a different

vision for his career than I've had for

mine. He has the Dick Clark model of being

a producer and wearing as many hats

as possible. I love my time, like when I'm

done here at the end of May, I'm going to be

back East for a couple of months practicing

semi-retirement.

I asked Ryan once when I was at his radio

show during a break, "Tell me what a week is

like." And he started going over his schedule.

I think he was about two days in and I got

claustrophobic. People think I'm busy, but he's

just...don't know.



How many jobs would you like to have?

I don't want to do any more hosting things.

You once almost ended up on Good

Morning America. So, when Diane Sawyer

went onto the evening news, why not

throw your hat in?



It's funny, when it happened my publicist called

me and said,"The New York Post called me and

said you're on a short list for GMA. Do you have

a quote?" And I said, "Yes, I have a quote. You

can tell them I'm happy where I am now, and

the only reason I'd get up at 3 o'clock in the

morning is to go to the bathroom."

What do you think of those shows today?



It's a very formulaic show. I have such a respect

for Matt [Lauer] and others who do it. Because

you're cramming for a final exam every night.

You're sleeping whenever you can, at a different

rhythm than the rest of the world. And overnight

a news story can break, like the Monica

Lewinsky scandal that erupted when I was filling

in on GMA, so everything I'd been planning

to do for the show and was in my notes went

out the window overnight. It was a rebuilt show.

So, I'd be up at 3:30, get to the office at 5. It's a

surreal kind of life. But the formats themselves,

they're identical. Really, it's like every show's like

the other show except who's fronting them.



Yes or no question: Would you like to be

in the news game?



No. I was never an anchor or reporter; none of

that ever appealed to me.

Do you watch the evening news?



I haven't watched the evening news in years. I

think it's a relic of another era. In the old days,

the evening news was where you went to find

out what was going on. So, I think the evening

news, going back to the Cronkite days, doesn't

exist anymore. But that's true of late night, too.

To me, the gold standard was Johnny Carson,

and look where that franchise has gone. My

God. I think Jon Stewart probably has that

role now more than the late-night talk show

hosts do. I think he's more analogous to Carson

now.

Would you ever consider late night?



No. There's nothing I could bring that would

be markedly different. I look at Craig Ferguson

as being the most innovative of the late-night

people right now. I watch him and I see almost

a [mix of] Jack Paar and Letterman and Carson.

And I couldn't do a better show than Craig

does.

You know what I wouldn't mind going back

to: radio. On occasion I've gone and been a

guest on Howard [Stern's] show. Oh, just to get in a radio studio. Especially with satellite

radio now, it's kind of looser.



Do you want to do more guest

spots like your recent appearance

on Castle?



Yes. I really don't want to host any more

stuff, but [I'd do] an occasional one-off

guest spot. There was interest in me

doing Hannah Montana, but I turned it

down because they wanted me to play

a host. I was like, why? If I do another

episodic hour, I want to be the killer. I

want to last more than five minutes.

You're not exclusive to ABC, are

you?



In primetime, I am. So, I can be a wacky

uncle on a CBS soap.

When you talk about doing other

things"and not wanting to host

more shows”you're not saying

you don't want to continue doing

what hosting you have going now,

correct?



Right. I have another year on the

[America's Funniest Home] Videos contract,

and I'm signed up with Dancing. If it lasts

until 2013, I will happily be there.

Do you expect to continue Videos?



We'll certainly talk about it.

Do you think you get the credit you

should have forDancing With the Stars?



You think I should have more credit? Should I have billboards? Goddammit, give me a

billboard!

The way my sense of humor works is this:

There's this TMZ guy, Carlos. We're on a first name

basis now. He hangs out outside the

Starbucks near where I live. The first time

he followed me, he said, "Excuse me, you're

on television, right?" I said, "Yes." He said, "You're a real big star, right?" I go, "Yeah, real

big star." And he said, "Can you help me out,

what's your name?" And I love that shit. I said, "Wayne Brady." Harvey [Levin] still has the

tape. [Carlos] goes, "Wait, he's black." And I

said, "Is he?" So, he said, "Improvise something."

So, I said, "I'm improvising a middleaged

white guy. Isn't that good enough?"

But, see, I love that. For another example,

when a producer of The View asked a

producer of Hollywood Squares, when I was

doing that show, if I were interested in doing

The View, I said yeah; I had never done

it. Meredith [Vieira] was still the main host.

A few weeks went by and I never heard

anything back, so I asked the producer at

Squares about it and she said, "Well, this is

embarrassing. The producers came to us.

She went back to pitch you, and they were

excited at first because they thought they

meant Tom Berenger."

If I had more kudos for what I do, I would

be denied these stories. And [with] my sense of

humor, I love it. I love that shit.

But really, you're on primetime more than

any other host. And it does not bother

you that theTMZguy says, "I'm sorry,

what's your name"?



For all of us, whether it's the person who's getting

all of the attention or the person who's getting

less "and you're very kind to argue that" it's all

a hiccup in time. I mean, 10 years from now

there'll be new people getting a lot or not enough

attention. So, have fun. If I were to be so petty in

the midst of the success I'm enjoying that I had

a hair across my ass because somebody didn't

know my name in a parking lot'I mean, how

ridiculous is that? Read a newspaper, get a grip.

This is so much more of a career than I expected

I would have this deep into my run. So,

I'm pretty happy with where it is. That said, you

want to interview me, I'm here!

Back to DWTS. It's on a

two-cycle-per-year schedule. There are many examples of shows whose wheels came

off from overuse, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC being one of them. Do you get concerned about that happening

with Dancing?

Yes. I got very concerned last season when we did the

three-night premiere and we were doing two-hour shows every Monday night

throughout the entire season. And my concern was that, and I think it was borne

out in the rocky season we had, you can only pour so much water into a soup

before it stops tasting like soup. And I think that was the season where we

realized both within the show and the network that, OK, there is a breaking

point here and we may have come dangerously close to it. Because they had to

have 16 spray-tanned bodies at the start to keep the show going through to the

end, and it just didn't work.

You said earlier you thought Idol should have three judges and they should call Paula. If they called

Paula, they would still have four judges. So, who goes?

I'll give you this by way of anecdote. I have hosted the

College TV Awards for the past four years. And this past awards, Nigel Lythgoe

received a humanitarian award for creating Idol

Gives Back and other charities. When he got up and I went to sit down,

Nigel said to me, "Tom, congratulations on DWTS

beating American Idol for the past

two weeks." Then he turned to the audience, some of whom where Fox executives,

and he said to them with perfect timing, "Never happened while I was executive

producer."

So, I think there's a template for the show and the further

you get away from that, there's too much water in the soup. [That's] one of the

reasons I think Simon would be well advised to have Paula right at his elbow

with only a third body there when X

Factor launches. I shouldn't be giving him this advice, but I'm sure he's

thought of this himself; he's pretty smart. It is because he can recreate the

winning template of American Idol.

Because Idol has drifted so far away

from it. Simon's in a unique position to recreate that with his new show.

Speaking of skin and this show, is it me or are there many fewer yards

of fabric in the costumes this year?

Well, there was one show a few weeks ago when I ad-libbed,

"Welcome to the world of fabric remnants," because it just struck me. And Kim

Johnson did a dance in a white shirt and basically black bikini underwear.

There's always been a lot of skin on the show, but there might be a little more

this season.

You think that might have something to do with the ratings boost?

It keeps me showing up. I'm never late for work!

You had a deal to host Good Morning America in the 90s but you didn't end up doing it, right?

I didn't, actually. The contract then was to replace Charlie

Gibson. And Lisa McCree and I were just chemistry-impaired, to put it

charitably. She had been the person they hired to replace Joan Lunden.

Elizabeth Vargas and I had done a week where they were kind of testing me out.

And Elizabeth and I clicked immediately. So, on the strength of that week, they

signed me to this contract. But then it was clear that they had an

oil-and-water situation. So, when they basically, per the agreement, cut me a

check and said bye-bye, I really had nothing to do with Good Morning America until recently.

I went off and did Hollywood

Squares for six years, and then Videos

kind of happened in that span as well.

Did you think Videos would

last as long as it has?

Oh, God, no. We call that show "the annuity." If memory

serves, when the contract was being negotiated, it was a five-year contract and

[creator-executive producer] Vin [Di Bona's] own lawyer told Kenny [Lindner] or

Babette [Perry] because I think she was still with Ken at that time, "Don't

worry; it won't last that long." I don't think anyone expected it would click

again.

Um, so it's like the cockroach of primetime?

Oh, come on, Melissa! The cockroach?!

I'm sorry; I have to say one stupid thing every day.

We will survive when all other shows are dead! We'll be

there-with Law & Order.

Would you like to be a producer on DWTS?

I'm working with great people there. We all respect each

other and they know I've been doing this a long time, and they've come to trust

my instincts and my sense of what works and what doesn't. I'm one voice among

many, and I'm not the final authority by any stretch. But last season, I wasn't

bashful about [saying], "OK, we're shooting ourselves in the foot."

Before season 10 did what it's been doing, I told my wife

that if the ratings are soft, we're looking at maybe getting this down to once

a year and it may go away, but now I think it's shown the format is really

durable. Which is why with Idol,

though there's a feeding frenzy there, I'm the last person to say they're down

for the count because the truth is everybody has a bad season. It's inevitable.

And this is theirs. With the right choices, and they have some hard ones to

make, they could come back very strong next season.

Lots of people voted for Kate Gosselin, but clearly a lot of people

aren't fans. Do you think she's been treated fairly in the media?

I can only base it on my experience with her because I never

saw Jon & Kate Plus 8. I had just

seen her from tabloid covers. The Kate Gosselin I interacted with-I said to her

on the air that sometimes you are crazy nervous because you are so far out of your

element. And I think when you get beat up by the press, you tend to have your

guard up. But she was also quick to smile and had a self-deprecating sense of

humor; I found her to be really very sweet. So, when I see all the vitriol that

goes on, like the fan page on Facebook-it's the danger of the Internet that you

can just post whatever without a second thought.

The person I knew was this woman who burst into tears

Tuesday night. You know, it meant something. Something about this whole

commitment she made, even if it wasn't apparent in most of her dances that she

really cared about it. She was invested in it as best she could be with all the

other shit that's going on in her life. So, I do think she's being treated

unfairly.

But I think that sometimes with headlines, it's easy. Look

at Fox News; they decided Obama's the devil and now they're going with that.

Truth is, there's a lot of that; they're not the only ones guilty of that.

They're just the most egregious.