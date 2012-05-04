With Quick Snap, CBS Sells College Football Ads

CBS Sports has kicked off its college football sales early,

getting substantial price increases for its Southeastern Conference schedule.

Because they generate live viewers who might watch

commercials when they air, sports have been a hot commodity with advertisers

the last few years. College football has been second only to the mighty

National Football League in generating ratings and ad revenues in the sports

world.

Buyers say there will be a lot of college football games to

advertise in this season, especially with Fox adding primetime games to its

schedule. But CBS' SEC package has a limited number of high-rated games with

top-ranked teams and the threat of a potential sellout is pushing agencies to

do business now and pay CBS' price.

CBS also has the Super Bowl and might be leveraging that

with sponsors that normally don't advertise in SEC games, one buyer said.

"It's May 4 and we've done a fair amount of business," said

John Bogusz, executive VP for sports sales and marketing at CBS. He said the

market is moving a bit early this year and that CBS was scoring price increases

in the high single- to low double-digit range.

"We still have inventory but we're pretty well along,"

Bogusz said.

Home Depot continues as presenting sponsor of SEC football

and Dr Pepper will present the SEC Championship game. "Most of the incumbents

are back," Bogusz said. The automakers have been active in buying college

football, as have a number of regional fast-food players (Chick-fil-A, Sonic)

and financial services and insurance marketers.

ESPN is the biggest player in college football, with games

on both cable and ABC. One buyer said ESPN was still working on renewals with

some key sponsors before going out to the market. ESPN declined to comment.

Fox is also talking to marketers who sponsored the Big Ten

and Pac-12 Championship Games that aired on Fox last year, according to market

sources. Buyers say Fox is putting out proposals that would price its games in

the same neighborhood as those on ABC.

The networks are also having conversations about the

upcoming NFL season, but not much business has been done yet, buyers said.