Quibi to Offer Season Seven of ‘Reno 911!’

Season seven of comedy Reno 911! will run on Quibi. The ensemble comedy was created by and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, all who will write and star in the new season.

The show, about high jinks within the Reno Sheriff’s Department, ran for six seasons on Comedy Central. It wrapped in 2009.

Quibi is set to launch in spring 2020.

“We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911! to the world,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s co-heads of original content. “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

Reno 911! is produced by Comedy Central Productions.

“Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” said Lennon. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television.

“I couldn’t say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing Reno 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again,” said Doug Herzog, advisor to Quibi and former president of Viacom’s Music and Entertainment Group, which includes Comedy Central.