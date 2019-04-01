Queen Latifah Making Comedy With Gunpowder & Sky

Studio Gunpowder & Sky is working with Flavor Unit, the production company founded by Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere, to make a teen comedy called Paper Chase.

Latifah and Compere will be executive producers along with Gunpowder & Sky co-founder Van Toffler, the former MTV executive.

Latifah will also appear in the film, which was created by writers Angela Tucker and Lauren Domino. Tucker will direct.

“I’m looking forward to getting the old MTV Films crew back together and continuing the tradition of exposing new breakthrough talent like Lauren and Angela,” said Toffler. “And, getting the opportunity to work with Queen Latifah and Shakim is an opportunity you don’t pass up.”

The film is about a New Orleans teenager looking to reinvent herself at a fictional college in Atlanta. When she can’t pay her tuition, she plans to throw a rager to raise money.

“Shakim and I have known Van forever and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him and his team,” said Latifah. “This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can’t wait to get started.”

Domino will produce and David Harris, Gunpowder & Sky’s senior VP of Development, along with Tara Billik, VP of Development and Production, will manage the project.

Gunpowder & Sky is backed by AT&T and The Chernin Group.