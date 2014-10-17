Queen Latifah To Host Hollywood Film Awards

Talk show host, actress and musician Queen Latifah will host the inaugural broadcast of the Hollywood Film Awards on Friday, Nov. 14. CBS will air the awards show from the Hollywood Palladium live on the East Coast, but tape-delayed in other time zones.

There will be a live red carpet pre-show starting at 7:30 p.m. and a one-hour after-show hosted by CBS This Morning anchors Charlie Rose, Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King. at 10 p.m.

This will be the first telecast of the Hollywood Film Awards, which were founded in 1997. In 2013, award organizers teamed up with Dick Clark Productions, the entity behind award shows such as the Golden Globes.

“Queen Latifah is the real deal. She is a triple threat – she can act, she can sing, she can dance – she is beloved by audiences across multiple genres and she entertains millions of people every day,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music and live events for CBS. “We look forward to having her as our host for the inaugural broadcast of the Hollywood Film Awards."

While Carlos de Abreu, founder and EP of the Hollywood Film Awards said of Latifah, “From film and music to television, her humor, quick wit and ability to entertain live audiences make her the perfect choice to host the Hollywood Film Awards.”