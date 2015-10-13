'Quantico' Gets Full Season Pickup at ABC

Three episodes in, ABC has given rookie drama Quantico a full season pickup. Airing Sundays at 10 p.m., the show focuses on a group of FBI recruits training at Quantico headquarters.

Executive producers of Quantico, which is produced by ABC Studios, are Joshua Safran, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Jake Coburn and Robert Sertner. Cast members include Priyanka Chopra, Josh Hopkins and Aunjanue Ellis.

One of the stronger first-year network dramas, Quantico posted a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49 this past Sunday, according to Nielsen’s overnights, down from twin 1.9s the week before and in its series premiere.