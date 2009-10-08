QNI Overhauls Station Management

Quincy Newspapers Inc. (QNI) has realigned the management structure of its TV stations, effective Oct. 12. Jerry Watson has been named regional VP, with oversight of the company's six NBC affiliates. He will remain VP and general manager of KTTC Rochester, Minn. QNI's other NBC affiliates include WGEM Quincy, Ill.; WREX Rockford, Ill.; KWWL Waterloo, Iowa.; KTIV Sioux City, Iowa and WVVA Bluefield, W.Va.

Watson has responsibility for the company's shared services agreement with KXLT, a Fox affiliate in Rochester.

Tom Allen has also been named a regional VP, with oversight of the QNI's ABC and Fox affiliates. He will remain VP/general manager at WKOW Madison. The company's other ABC affiliates include WXOW/WQOW La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis., and WAOW/WYOW Wausau-Eagle River, Wis. The company's Fox affiliate is WSJV South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.

Chuck Roth has been named director of business administration. For the past year, Roth has worked on special projects for QNI; prior to that, he was VP/general manager at WXOW/WQOW.