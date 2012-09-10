Q2 Ad Spending on TV Rises 4.4%

Spending on TV advertising rose 4.4% in the fourth quarter,

according to new figures from Kantar Media.

Network TV spending dropped 0.4%, partly because of the

scheduling of some NCAA Final Four games, which were played in March this year

versus April the year before.

Cable TV spending rose 4.2%. Spot TV rose 4.6% thanks to a

wave of political money going to swing states in the presidential election. Markets

in those swing states saw double-digit spending growth while growth was only

2%-3% in markets in other states, Kantar says.

Spanish-language TV spending rose 17.8%, with big gains in

direct response, consumer packaged goods and auto.

Spending on syndication rose 10%.

Though growth was slower in the second quarter than in the

first, overall, television made out better than most other media. Total

advertising expenditures in the quarter rose 0.9% to $34.4 billion.

Ad spending growth sputtered during the second quarter and

was unable to sustain its early year momentum," Jon Swallen, chief research

officer at Kantar Media North America, said in a statement. "The advertising

market is mirroring the tepid, slow growth performance of the general economy.

Third quarter results will get a short-term boost from the Summer Olympics and

political advertising but sustained long-term improvement will probably be

linked to the health of consumer spending on the goods and services that

marketers provide."