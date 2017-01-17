Pyne Named Showrunner on Amazon’s ‘Bosch’

Daniel Pyne, executive producer on Amazon cop drama Bosch, has added showrunner to his job description. He succeeds Eric Overmyer, who remains as an exec producer on the series, while taking over as showrunner on Amazon Studios sibling The Man in the High Castle.

Pyne’s film credits include The Manchurian Candidate, Pacific Heights and Sum of All Fears, while his television work includes Alcatraz and Miami Vice.

Joining Bosch as an executive producer is John Mankiewicz (House of Cards, House), a frequent collaborator of Pyne’s.

Based on the Michael Connelly novels, Bosch is in production on season three, which is slated to premiere later this year, and is signed up for season four. Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Entertainment Group company.

Overmyer developed Bosch for TV. It represents Amazon’s first original drama.

The Man in the High Castle had been operating without a clearly defined showrunner since Frank Spotnitz departed the role.