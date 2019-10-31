Pure Leaf Tea Offering Fans Tickets to Sold-Out BravoCon

Pure Leaf iced tea is sponsoring a sweepstakes in which fans can win tickets to the sold out BravoCon.

Pure Leaf is an apt sponsor for Bravo because its stars frequently use expressions like “spill the tea” when they want to share juicy pieces of gossip.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by following @PureLeaf on Twitter or Instagram and posting a tea-selling audition tape with the hashtags “RealBrewedbyBravoCon, #PureLeaf and #Sweepstakes.

The top prize including a pair of tickets to BravoCon with travel and hotel accommodations in New York for five days and four nights. It also includes a meet and greet with a Bravolebrity.

“At NBCUniversal, we believe that the best integrations happen when programming and brands partner to tell authentic stories and transcend the screen,” said Laura Molen, president, advertising sales & partnerships, NBCUniversal.

“Pure Leaf wants to inspire consumers to make time for what they are most passionate about. The ultimate, immersive fan experience, BravoCon is the perfect place to practice saying ‘yes’ to what you love, like your favorite Bravolebrities,” Molen said. “When you combine the power of the Bravo brand with a marketer’s message, research shows there is stronger engagement and results all throughout the purchase funnel.”

Pure Leaf will be taking entries through Nov. 4. Winners will be announced afterwards.

BravoCon will be held Nov. 15 through Nov. 17.

Three-day passes for the inaugural BravoCon went on sale Aug. 13 and sold out in 60 seconds.

The confab will feature more than 70 Bravolebrities and 30 live events. An episode of What Happens Live will be shot in front of the show’s largest audience ever at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 15.