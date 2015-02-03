'Puppy Bowl XI' Garners 10.4 Million Viewers

The Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet's perennial Super Bowl Sunday special, garnered 10.4 million viewers and reached more than 17 million fans on social-media platforms, the network said.

Across the day on Feb. 1, Puppy Bowl XI was the No. 1 cable telecast (excluding sports) among all major demos, including P2+ viewers (2.8 million), households (1.6 million), adults 25-54 (1 million) and women 25-54 (659,000). During its 3-5 p.m. (ET/PT) premiere, the special led Animal Planet to a No. 2 ranking among all TV networks in the adults 25-54 and other key demos, surpassed only by NBC, which aired the Super Bowl.

