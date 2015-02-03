Trending

'Puppy Bowl XI' Garners 10.4 Million Viewers

The Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet's perennial Super Bowl Sunday special, garnered 10.4 million viewers and reached more than 17 million fans on social-media platforms, the network said.

Across the day on Feb. 1, Puppy Bowl XI was the No. 1 cable telecast (excluding sports) among all major demos, including P2+ viewers (2.8 million), households (1.6 million), adults 25-54 (1 million) and women 25-54 (659,000). During its 3-5 p.m. (ET/PT) premiere, the special led Animal Planet to a No. 2 ranking among all TV networks in the adults 25-54 and other key demos, surpassed only by NBC, which aired the Super Bowl.

