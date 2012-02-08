‘Puppy Bowl' Viewership Down Slightly From Last Year
Animal
Planet's Super Bowl alternative programming Puppy Bowl VIII, drew 8.7
million viewers across its 12-hour marathon, down 5% from last year'srecord-setting 9.2 million.
Puppy
Bowl VIII did set an Animal Planet record in the
online world, however, with 5.5 million page views and 1.4 million videos streamed on
AnimalPlanet.com on Sunday. Puppy Bowl VIII ranked as the #1 social cable
television show on Sunday, and was #2 overall behind Super Bowl XLVI, according to the network.
Meep
the bird (@meepthebird), Animal Planet's tweeting correspondent, grabbed 21,000
followers in just one day and Twitter saw more than 200,000 Puppy Bowl-related
tweets on game day. Making Twitter's top trending topics and trending worldwide
throughout the day were #puppybowl, #animalplanet, #kittyhalftimeshow and
#fumble (this year's Most Valuable Puppy--MVP).
