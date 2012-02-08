‘Puppy Bowl' Viewership Down Slightly From Last Year

Animal

Planet's Super Bowl alternative programming Puppy Bowl VIII, drew 8.7

million viewers across its 12-hour marathon, down 5% from last year'srecord-setting 9.2 million.

Puppy

Bowl VIII did set an Animal Planet record in the

online world, however, with 5.5 million page views and 1.4 million videos streamed on

AnimalPlanet.com on Sunday. Puppy Bowl VIII ranked as the #1 social cable

television show on Sunday, and was #2 overall behind Super Bowl XLVI, according to the network.

Meep

the bird (@meepthebird), Animal Planet's tweeting correspondent, grabbed 21,000

followers in just one day and Twitter saw more than 200,000 Puppy Bowl-related

tweets on game day. Making Twitter's top trending topics and trending worldwide

throughout the day were #puppybowl, #animalplanet, #kittyhalftimeshow and

#fumble (this year's Most Valuable Puppy--MVP).