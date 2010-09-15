Public More Closely Followed 9/11 Anniversary Than Media

A

third of people polled said they followed the story of the Sept. 11 anniversary

last week very closely, but the major national media devoted only 2% of the news

hole.

That

is according to the latest News Interest Index and News Coverage Index from the

Pew Research Center.

The

interest and coverage of a related story--a minister's threatened burning of

Korans on Sept. 11--was more closely aligned, with a third saying they followed

that story closely and the measured media giving it 14% of the news hole.

The

index broke out the two stories, but if combined, that would be 16% for 9/11

anniversary-related stories.

Survey

respondents were most interested in the continuing aftermath of the Gulf oil

leak, with 34% saying they were following it closely, but again there was a

disconnect between that and the coverage, which constituted only 2% of the news

hole.

The

News Interest Index is a telephone poll of 1,001 adults 18-plus years of age.

The News Coverage Index is an analysis of coverage across five major

sectors: newspapers, network television, cable television, radio and the

Internet.