Public Knowledge Names IP3 Winners

Public Knowledge has named its latest winners of the IP3 Awards, which go to career achievement in the areas of intellectual property, information policy, and Internet Protocol, and FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has agreed to help hand them out, according to the group.

The winners were Shari Steele of the Electronic Frontier Foundation for the information policy IP, Chip Pickering of COMPTEL for Internet protocol, and Rebecca Tushnet from Georgetown Law for intellectual property.

The awards will be given out Sept. 24 in Washington. No word on whether Wheeler top aide Gigi Sohn will also be there. She is the former head of Public Knowledge.