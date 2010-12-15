PTC Seeks National Conversation On Sexualization Of Teens

The Parents Television Council took broadcasters

to task specifically, and the culture more generally, for the objectification

and sexualization of teen girls they see in much of today's TV

programming.

In a report focused more on raising concerns than

pointing fingers at individual offenders, PTC said its primary worry was

that those images were "sending the message to today's young girls that

their sexuality is their primary identity and most valued commodity."

The study analyzed the top 25 scripted programs

among viewers aged 12-17, according to Nielsen, for the 2009-2010 season, but

only those on primetime broadcast TV, which is what it monitors on a daily

basis.

According to PTC, it based its conclusions on 45 episodes of 14

different scripted shows: The Office,

NCIS, Two and a Half Men, The Big

Bang Theory, The Vampire Diaries,

Grey's Anatomy, Desperate Housewives, Lost,

Family Guy, House, Glee, The Cleveland Show, American Dad and The Simpsons.

PTC found that the presence of underage girls

was "associated with higher amounts of sexual depictions" compared to

adult women. Only one in 20 of those girls "communicated any form of

dislike for being sexualized."

The study also found that in 75% of the cases,

there was no 'S' rating on the show indicating sexual content. Given that,

said PTC "[i]t is unclear how existing parental devices like the

V-Chip can be useful in helping families avoid explicit

sexual content portrayed by underage characters."

PTC said it hoped to ignite a public dialog

that would include parents, content creators, performers, distributors, advertisers,

industry commentators and journalists, and public servants.

TV Watch, the group founded by Fox, NBC and CBS to

promote parental control over governmental control of the media, and advocate

for the ratings/V-chip system, was certainly ignited to respond.

"Parents understand that all programming

is not for all children and, according to polling conducted solely among parents,

take seriously their efforts to ensure their children view what is appropriate

based on their age, taste and values," said TV Watch

Executive Director Jim Dyke. "What is increasingly difficult to take

seriously is a patchwork of studies characterized by vagaries and

omissions, apparently intended to raise money because the group has the word 'Parents' in its name."