PTC Says GM Won't Buy Spots in Skins
MTV's controversial show Skins is on General Motors' "do not buy list," according the Parent Television Council.
A day after Taco Bell pulled its ads from Skins, which depicts the drug
and sex habits of teens, GM responded to concerns from PTC member about
ads for the Chevy Volt that appears on the show.
"GM told PTC that Skins was on its ‘do not buy' list on MTV, and that
MTV admitted placing the Chevy commercial on ‘Skins' in error. GM also
stated that MTV had apologized for its error," the PTC said in a
statement.
The group is now targeting other companies that advertised on the first
episode of Skins. Those include: Schick Hydro, H&R Block, L'Oreal,
Subway, Foot Locker, Orbit chewing gum and Extra chewing gum.
Those companies companies "can rest assured that they will be hearing
from PTC about their decision to sponsor the program," said PTC
president Tim Winter.
"Every single advertiser who sponsored the premiere episode of Skins is
not only endorsing, but glorifying teen drug and alcohol abuse, not to
mention a plethora of baseless sexual content," Winter said.
