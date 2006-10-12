PTC Praises KidZone

The Parents Television Council has found a parental control technology it likes.

While the group, a driving force behind indecency complaints to the FCC, has long criticized the V-chip/ratings system as insufficient protection from indecent content, it has given the TiVo KidZone service its "seal of approval."

The move comes as little surprise, since PTC joined in announcing KidZone back in March and its recommendations for appropriate shows can be programmed into it. The service, called “TiVo KidZone,” can create a lineup of shows that incorporates suggestions from Common Sense Media, the Parents Television Council and others, while allowing parents to block programming they deem offensive.

Still, it is a positive sign for broadcasters that PTC has found a blocking technology it considers effective and relatively easy to use. Another knock on the V-chip is that it is tough to program.

Incumbent PTC president Tim Winter says he has put TiVo Kidzone one in his daughter's room and that it has given him "peace of mind" that she is watching "only those programs that we have approved."

