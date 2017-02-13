PTC Praises CBS for Defusing F-Bomb

The Parents Television Council had nothing but positive things to say about CBS' handling of Adele's F-bomb on the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

CBS has a time delay and the comment did not make it on air.

"CBS and its team should be commended for being on top of things and dropping the profane audio from the broadcast," said PTC President Tim Winter. "The evening's harshest profanities never made it to air, and for that we are grateful," he said.

It was PTC complaints that helped prompt congressional and FCC action after the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake 2004 halftime show reveal, also on CBS.

Adele, stopped mid-song in a tribute to the late George Michael that had started off-key, saying she had "f'd up." She apologized for the profanity and re-started the song to general acclaim and loud applause when she was done.

"I understand what led to Adele's emotional — and yes, profane — verbal outburst during her intensely personal tribute to George Michael," said Winter. "Obviously, such profanity wasn't appropriate for the time and place; but she immediately recognized that and immediately said so. I applaud Adele for her numerous heartfelt apologies, as well as for her moving tribute to Mr. Michael.

"We call on all of the broadcast networks to be equally as diligent with their live broadcasts as CBS was last evening," he said.