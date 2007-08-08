PTC Names ‘Best,’ ‘Worst’ Advertisers

The Parents Television Council said Procter & Gamble is the "best" TV advertiser, while Toyota Motor Sales is the "worst." Viacom and Disney both made the "best" list as advertisers.

That is according to its annual list of the top and bottom 10 advertisers in terms of sponsorship of shows the PTC likes.

Getting high marks are those that sponsor "wholesome, family-oriented television shows," as defined by the PTC, and getting low grades for programming -- some of which PTC president Tim Winter called "heinous" -- are those that put their ad dollars in "sexually graphic, violent or profane material."

The PTC determines the best and worst according to how many ads they place in shows it gives a red light rating to for sex, violence and language, and how many sponsor "green-light" shows with family-friendly content.

For example an advertiser that buys spots on shows like House, Family Guy, Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty, Grey's Anatomy, Big Brother, My Name Is Earl, America's Got Talent, 24, According to Jim, or scores of other shows that have gotten red lights will be on the "worst" list. Advertisers on shows including American Idol, Supernanny, National Bingo Night, Everybody Hates Chris, Wife Swap and scores more would make the "best" list.

And the winners and losers are:

Best:

1. Procter & Gamble

2. Disney

3. Ford Motor

4. Unilever United States

5. Viacom

6. McDonald's

7. Johnson & Johnson

8. Schering-Plough

9. Coca-Cola

10. General Mills

Worst:

1. Toyota Motor Sales

2. General Motors

3. Limited Brands

4. Payless Shoe Source

5. Vonage Marketing

6. Volkswagen of America

7. Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants (Dunkin' Donuts)

8. Reckitt Benckiser (Clearasil, Lysol, Air Wick, Woolite)

9. GEICO

10. Bayer