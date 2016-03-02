PTC Cautions Advertisers About 'Of Kings and Prophets'

The Parents Television Council says it has contacted the top 200 advertisers to warn them about the "anticipated" violent and sexual content in ABC's "Of Kings and Prophets."

The Biblical drama premieres March 8.

PTC is not telling them not to advertise, but is asking them to "carefully weigh" whether the show is a good fit for them.

Clearly PTC has reservations. "We urge companies to use caution when considering whether or not to advertise on this show, especially if the show’s content is comparable to HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’” said PTC President Tim Winter in a statement.

ABC describes the show as: "An epic biblical saga of faith, ambition and betrayal as told through the eyes of the battle-weary King Saul, the resentful prophet Samuel and the resourceful young shepherd David -- all on a collision course with destiny that will change the world."

Andy Kubitz, ABC executive VP, program planning and scheduling, said in early January that Of Kings and Prophets is "more along the lines of Game of Thrones than [History’s] The Bible or [NBC miniseries] A.D.”