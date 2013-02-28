'Psych' Seventh Season Premiere Up 20%

The seventh season premiere of USA's Psych drew 2.9 million total viewers on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

according to Nielsen, up 20% over its season debut last February.

Psych also

improved with adults 18-49 to 1.3 million, up 22%, and with adults 25-54 to 1.2

million, up 17%. Its largest gains were in the adults 18-34 demo, where it

climbed 41% to 723,000 viewers.

To drive interest in the premiere, USA hosted a Psych "Slumber Party" marathon on Feb.

16, which gave the network its best day ever in social media activity.

On Wednesday, social activity was up 96% over the sixth season premiere.