‘Psych: The Movie’ to Air on USA Dec. 7

USA Network’s Psych: The Movie will premiere Dec. 7. Dulé Hill revealed the news at New York Comic-Con. The drama series, about a police consultant Shawn Spencer who solves crimes with powers of observation so acute that Santa Barbara PD detectives think he's psychic, was on USA for eight seasons, its series finale airing in 2014.



Hill, James Roday, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen and Tim Omundson are in the movie. The film sees "psychic" detective Shawn Spencer (Roday) and Burton “Gus” Guster (Hill) open up their new office in San Francisco, and go back in business solving a case after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. USA promises “a comedic thrill ride.”

Psych: The Movie is executive produced by series creator Steve Franks and stars Roday and Hill, along with Chris Henze of Thruline/Tagline TV and Kelly Kulchak. Universal Cable Productions is producing, in association with Thruline/Tagline.