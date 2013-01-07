Prospect Park Officially Reviving 'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live'
Prospect Park is officially reviving the canceled soaps All
My Children and One Life to Live. The two shows will air on Prospect
Park's The Online Network.
The Online Network signed guild agreements with both
SAG-AFTRA and the DGA and production is slated to begin in February. Agnes
Nixon, the creator of both shows, has signed on to be a consultant. Jennifer
Pepperman will serve as executive producer for One Life to Live and
Ginger Smith will be EP of All My Children.
"We thank the loyal audience and new generation of fans
of both shows who have demonstrated that passion and exciting story lines are
not just reserved for traditional television," said Prospect Park's
cofounders Jeff Kwatinetz and Rich Frank in a joint statement. "Their
enduring support encouraged us to move forward each and every day. We look
forward to sharing more details including our launch air date and additional
specifics in the coming weeks."
