Prospect Park Officially Reviving 'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live'

Prospect Park is officially reviving the canceled soaps All

My Children and One Life to Live. The two shows will air on Prospect

Park's The Online Network.





The Online Network signed guild agreements with both

SAG-AFTRA and the DGA and production is slated to begin in February. Agnes

Nixon, the creator of both shows, has signed on to be a consultant. Jennifer

Pepperman will serve as executive producer for One Life to Live and

Ginger Smith will be EP of All My Children.





"We thank the loyal audience and new generation of fans

of both shows who have demonstrated that passion and exciting story lines are

not just reserved for traditional television," said Prospect Park's

cofounders Jeff Kwatinetz and Rich Frank in a joint statement. "Their

enduring support encouraged us to move forward each and every day. We look

forward to sharing more details including our launch air date and additional

specifics in the coming weeks."