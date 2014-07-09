Prosecutor Joins FCC Enforcement Bureau

Veteran prosecutor Katherine Winfree has joined the FCC as chief of staff in its Enforcement Bureau, which is responsible for investigating potential illegal activity and enforcing rules and orders, including fines.

Winfree has been chief deputy attorney general for the state of Maryland.

Before that she was a federal and state prosecutor, including handling corruption cases, including money laundering, and the prosecution of convicted Beltway snipers John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo.

Her resume also includes chief of the Economic Crime and Public Corruption Sections of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

“Kay Winfree is a seasoned prosecutor, proven manager, and dynamic leader,” said Travis LeBlanc, acting chief of the Enforcement Bureau, in announcing the new hire. “She brings solid prosecutorial leadership to our enforcement team, further enabling us to aggressively enforce the communications laws and combat fraud, waste, and abuse in a manner that is tough, fair, and efficient.”