Promotions at NBC Universal Stations

NBC Universal Television Stations promoted Bruce Kallner to senior VP of strategic sales and marketing and Bill LeBlanc to VP of sales for the Northeast sales office.

They’ll report to executive VP Mark Lund.

In addition, WNBC promoted a pair of key salespeople, Anne Martin and Bob Harnaga.

Kallner is responsible for growing the stations’ client base and “focusing on 360-degree marketing initiatives that encompass all assets of the local television stations.”

LeBlanc will oversee national sales for the stations’ New York, Philadelphia, and Boston offices.